Hart swept a West Michigan Conference doubleheader at Montague Monday behind some hot hitting, winning 17-6 and 8-7.
The sweep gave Hart (16-13, 7-7 WMC) a third-place finish in the final WMC standings, the highest finish in program history.
The Pirate bats exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning of game one, erasing a one-run deficit and putting the Pirates in command. Hart went on to win by mercy rule in six innings. Skylar Smith and Makayla Rockwell each hit a home run in the game; Smith had four hits overall and Rockwell had two. Morgan Marvin collected three hits, and Abby Hicks, Audry Swihart and Kloe Klotz each had two hits on top of that. Finley Kistler allowed four hits and got the win.
Hart never trailed after taking a 4-1 lead in the second inning of game two, but it was a hard-fought battle, with the Pirates finally breaking a 6-6 tie with two runs in the sixth inning before hanging on for the win. Hart had only five hits but took advantage of six Montague errors by making things happen on the bases. Smith and Klotz each scored two runs in the game. Smith, Marvin, Hicks, Rockwell and Mariana VanAgtmael each got one hit. Gabby Quijas got the win, pitching the final two innings in relief of Kistler.