Hart narrowly lost an extra-inning first game Monday to Fremont, leading to a doubleheader loss. The scores were 6-5 and 13-0.
The opener went to an eighth inning after Hart (2-2) tied the score at five in the sixth inning, the third time in four half-innings one of the teams had scored exactly once. However, a couple of key miscues by the Pirate defense helped Fremont escape with the win. Audry Swihart led the Hart offense with a pair of hits and two RBI, and Finley Kistler pitched the game for the Pirates.
In game two, Fremont put crooked numbers on the board in four of the five innings played to end the contest by mercy rule. Hart managed two hits, one each by Allysen Hopkins and Gabby Quijas.