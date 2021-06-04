HART — Defensive miscues plagued Hart throughout Thursday's doubleheader loss to Whitehall, ending West Michigan Conference play. The Pirates lost 10-4 and 4-1.
Hart committed 10 errors in the doubleheader, six in game one and four in the nightcap, handing extra outs to an already strong Whitehall squad.
The Pirates hung in early in game one, trailing 4-2 going into the fifth inning, but Whitehall ripped off six runs in the last three frames. Skylar Smith and Myryssa Hopkins each had two hits in defeat.
Game two was a strong pitching effort by Finley Kistler and Gabby Quijas, who combined to give up just one earned run and five hits. However, three unearned runs were the difference in the game. Morgan Marvin got two hits to pace the Hart bats.