MUSKEGON — Hart lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to North Muskegon Friday, 6-4 and 17-2.
In game one, the Norse took a 4-0 lead in the third inning before Hart answered with three runs in the fourth. However, the Pirates could get no closer.
The Pirates had four hits in the game. Marianna VanAgtmael and Rylee Noggle each had an RBI. Finley Kistler pitched the game, striking out four in six innings. She allowed five hits and three walks.
Game two got away from Hart early, as the Norse scored 10 times in the third to go ahead 13-0. It ended in four innings by mercy rule.
The Pirates made five errors in game two. Cassidy Copenhaver and Gabby Quiljas split the game on the mound.