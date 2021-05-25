HART — Hart's bats were impressive Monday in a sweep of Brethren, 18-3 and 24-2. Each game was three innings long due to the mercy rule.
In game one, Cassidy Copenhaver, Rylee Noggle and Skylar Smith each had two hits. Noggle drove in five runs and Morgan Marvin plated three. Copenhaver got the win, striking out four and allowing two hits.
In game two, Copenhaver had two more hits. Kloe Klotz, Copenhaver and Abby Hicks each drove in four runs as the Pirates (11-13) took advantage of many walks to put up runs. Gabby Quijas allowed one hit to get the win.