HART — Hart crushed Manistee Catholic in a non-league doubleheader Thursday, 17-2 and 21-0. Each game lasted three innings.
The Pirates scored five runs or more in all six innings on the day. In game one, Abby Hicks had three hits and Cassidy Copenhaver and Sabrina Pickard each had two. Cassidy Copenhaver allowed only one hit in three innings.
In game two, Myryssa Hopkins led the bats by hitting for the cycle, including smashing a grand slam home run. She drove in seven runs in the game. Pickard also hit a grand slam and had two hits. Gabby Quijas allowed only one hit in a three-inning shutout.