Hart shellacked Manistee Catholic Friday in a non-conference odubleheader, winning games 19-0 and 25-0. Each game went three innings due to the mercy rule.
The Pirates (5-4) racked up 19 hits in the opener, and every player to bat had at least one. Kloe Klotz, Gabby Schmieding and Skylar Smith led the way with three hits each. Klotz and Schmieding also had three RBI each, and Audry Swihart drove in two. Gabby Quijas allowed one hit and struck out four in an abbreviated shutout.
Finley Kistler fanned six in two innings and Schmieding pitched an inning of a three-inning no-hitter in the nightcap. Smith and Quijas banged out four hits each in the win, and Swihart, Klotz, Abby Hicks and Morgan Marvin had two apiece. Smith led the run production with five RBI, and Klotz and Quijas each had three.