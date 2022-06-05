Hart didn't require any drama Saturday in repeating as district champions, routing Manistee 15-4 in the finals after an 18-8 win over Mason County Central in the semis.
With the win, the Pirates advanced to face Evart in next week's regional semifinals in Clare.
The Pirate offense got off to a sizzling start in both games. In the finals, Hart scored two runs each in the first two innings, then piled on 11 in the next two to cruise to the win.
Skylar Smith had another big offensive game, with three hits and four RBI, and Abby Hicks and Gabby Schmieding each had three hits and two RBI. Morgan Marvin and Kelsey Copenhaver each chipped in two hits. Finley Kistler picked up the win, striking out five and allowing four hits and two walks.
In the earlier semifinal game, Hart quickly erased a 2-0 deficit by ripping off seven runs in the second inning and then 10 more over the course of the fourth and fifth. Smith led the way with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in five runs. Marvin had two hits and four RBI, and Hicks also had two hits. Audry Swihart drove in four rins in the win.
"These young ladies played with heart and energy all day," Hart coach Rocky Smith said.