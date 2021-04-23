HART — Hart swept a non-conference doubleheader against White Cloud Thursday, defeating the Indians 10-0 and 17-3.
In game one, which went five innings, Finley Kistler threw a five-hit shutout, striking out seven. Rylee Noggle and Kloe Klotz had two hits to lead the Pirate offense, and Myryssa Hopkins and Morgan Marvin each hit home runs. The Pirates scored in every inning, highlighted by six runs in the third.
Game two also went five innings, but Hart essentially put it away in the first with nine runs. Cassidy Copenhaver spearheaded that outburst with a grand slam home run, then took to the circle and allowed only four hits in picking up the win. Noggle, Hopkins, Skylar Smith and Marianna VanAgtmael each collected multiple hits in the nightcap.