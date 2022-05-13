Hart could not be stopped at the plate Thursday, racking up an incredible 55 runs in only seven innings to beat Brethren in a pair of mercy-rule games, 27-2 and 28-5.
In game one, Morgan Marvin had three hits and three RBI for Hart (13-8), and Finley Kistler and Makayla Rockwell each had two hits and four RBI. Skylar Smith and Kelsey Copenhaver had two hits each as well. Gabby Schmieding got the win in the circle, striking out six and allowing two hits.
Brethren managed to extend the nightcap to a fourth inning, but Hart made the Bobcats pay for that with 11 runs in the fourth to put the game away.
Smith and Abby Hicks led the attack by smashing back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Smith had four hits and seven RBI in all. Mariana VanAgtmael had two hits and five RBI, and Rockwell had three hits and three RBI. Schmieding had three hits, and Marvin and Copenhaver had two each. Copenhaver took the ball and earned her first varsity win, striking out six and allowing two hits.