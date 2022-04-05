HART — Hart entered the 2022 season with high expectations and plans to defend its district championship. The Pirates did nothing Tuesday to dissuade those expectations.
Hart dominated its season-opening doubleheader against Mason County Eastern, ending both games in three innings. The Pirates won 21-0 in game one and 24-1 in game two.
Hart got offensive contributions from just about everyone in the game, most excitingly when Abby Hicks connected on a three-run home run later in game two. It was Hicks’ fourth career varsity home run, and she also hit four as a JV player last year before being brought to varsity.
“She could run into a ball and hit the ball hard,” Hart coach Rocky Smith said. “One thing is that we have to keep working on her swing because she likes to chase pitches out of the zone. She struck out a couple times earlier chasing balls out of the zone. When she stays in the zone, she hits the ball well.”
It wasn’t just Hicks, the cleanup hitter, sending balls deep into the outfield. Mariana VanAgtmael, a bottom-of-the-order hitter, smashed a long shot to right field in game two that hit the base of the fence and became a two-run triple. That output shows the depth of Hart’s lineup.
“Almost everybody could hit a home run (last year) and it didn’t matter what speed the pitcher was,” senior Morgan Marvin said. “This year it’s continued on. You can tell the girls have picked up the roles that were left (behind) and worked over the summer to pick up those roles.”
The Pirates put up huge numbers in each inning they batted, taking advantage of a young MCE pitching staff that struggled to throw strikes and couldn’t often miss bats when they did. Marvin got things started quickly when she laced a double to lead off the game, stole third and went home when the throw went past the uncovered base and into left field. Gabby Quijas had a two-run single later in the inning and Audry Swihart ripped a run-scoring double. Hicks crushed a three-run double in the second inning and Kloe Klotz had a two-run single, among many RBI hits by the Pirates.
Hart certainly did not have the look of a team that had only managed to practice outside once prior to Tuesday’s game because of weather.
“It’s just nice to get outside,” Smith said. “Being in the gym the whole time, being cooped up, it was nice to get out here and get some swings. MCE is young, but it’s nice to get out here and play.”
After a seven-run first inning in game two, Hart kept pouring it on in the last two innings, including a two-run single by VanAgtmael and a two-run single by Klotz prior to Hicks’ long bomb. Marvin ended Hart’s scoring with a run-scoring double in the third.
In the circle, Finley Kistler dominated in three innings of game one, throwing an abbreviated no-hitter. Quijas took the ball in game two and shut down MCE until the Cardinals managed a run in the final inning.