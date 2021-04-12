Hart's varsity softball schedule has been disrupted this week by COVID-19 precautions. The Pirates won't be in action as a result of two game cancellations.
Monday's game against Manistee has been canceled because the Chippewas decided to follow the state department of health and human service's recommendation to pause athletics for two weeks.
Wednesday's varsity doubleheader against Montague was postponed because, coach Rocky Smith said, the Pirates have seven players unavailable due to contact tracing. The Pirates' JV contest at Montague will still be played.