Hart battled against Division 2 #10-ranked Oakridge Wednesday, but took a pair of losses by scores of 7-1 and 13-0.
The Pirates (2-3, 0-2 West Michigan Conference) hung in for three innings of game one against Oakridge, trailing only 1-0. However, the Eagles wouldn't be held down forever and exploded for a six-run fourth, fueled by a few Pirate miscues. Finley Kistler allowed only one earned run in four innings pitched, striking out eight batters. Audry Swihart had two hits to lead the Hart offense.
In game two, Oakridge dominated, as Kaelinn Jozsa tossed a five-inning no-hitter. Skylar Smith drew three walks for the Pirates.