ONEKAMA — Hart split two close games with Onekama Friday. The Pirates lost 6-5 to the Portagers in game one, then defeated Onekama 6-4 in game two.
Hart (9-9) launched a comeback in the opener after falling behind 6-1, scoring twice each in the fourth and fifth innings, but fell just short. Abby Hicks drilled a home run in the game and had two hits, and Skylar Smith had three hits. Kloe Klotz drove in two runs.
It was Hart who started quickly and held off a comeback in game two. The Pirates went ahead 6-0 by scoring in three straight innings early on, but the Portagers scored four times in the sixth and final inning to put some pressure on Hart. Cassidy Copenhaver got the win in the circle, striking out seven, and blasted her own home run.