WHITEHALL — Hart rallied past Whitehall in the opener of Thursday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader, losing the second game to pick up a split.
The Pirates (8-7, 4-4 WMC) trailed 2-0 going into the fifth inning of game one before rallying for the 5-3 win with five runs in the last three innings. Morgan Marvin blasted a home run in the game, and she and Gabby Quijas both were credited with great outfield catches to snuff out Whitehall rallies. Gabby Schmieding had two hits for Hart, Skylar Smith walked three times, and Finley Kistler got the win, striking out seven.
In game two, Hart couldn't get its bats going. Marvin went 3-for-3 and Quijas got two hits, but those were five of only seven total hits. Quijas pitched five strong innings in defeat, allowing one run on five hits.