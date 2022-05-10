Hart fell short of completing the sweep Tuesday against Mason County Central, losing the second game of a doubleheader 6-2. The Pirates won the opener, 12-1.
Game one was a tight battle, tied at one, until the fourth inning, when the Pirate bats exploded with 11 runs to secure the win by mercy rule. Hart (11-8, 5-5 West Michigan Conference) only got five hits but took advantage of a slew of walks by Spartan pitching, including three by Gabby Quijas. Skylar Smith got three RBI, and Gabby Schmieding and Morgan Marvin each drove in two. Finley Kistler picked up the win, allowing only two hits and striking out eight.
Hart led game two 1-0 in the third inning before MCC rallied to take the lead. A three-run fifth cushioned the Spartans' lead. Audry Swihart drove in a run for the Pirates. Gabby Quijas surrendered seven hits in the loss.