SCOTTVILLE — Hart lost a heartbreaker in game one Tuesday to Mason County Central, but bounced back to earn a split.
The Pirates lost 6-5 in game one, allowing five runs in the final inning despite holding the Spartan bats to only three hits overall in the game.
Marianna VanAgtmael, Cassidy Copenhaver and Myryssa Hopkins each had two hits for Hart, and VanAgtmael and Skylar Smith drove in a run each. Copenhaver pitched the game, fanning eight in 6 2/3 innings.
Hart dominated game two, winning 15-5 on the strength of an 11-run fifth inning. Smith got four hits and drove in four runs, and Copenhaver and Hopkins each collected three hits. Sabrina Pickard drove in a pair of runs. Copenhaver again toed the slab and struck out eight, allowing six hits.