Hart couldn't do much against the loaded Ravenna Bulldogs squad, one of the best in Division 3, in Tuesday's doubleheader. The Pirates lost 17-0 and 15-0.
Game one lasted four innings, and the Bulldogs scored at least three runs in each of the four. Hart (13-10, 5-7 West Michigan Conference) managed one hit against Ravenna ace Emma Gillard.
The second game also went four innings. This time the Pirates got three hits against Gillard.
A small bright spot was that Hart committed only three errors in the two games.