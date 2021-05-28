SHELBY — Hart defeated Shelby Wednesday in a rivalry doubleheader by holding off a late Tigers run in game two. The Pirates rolled to an 11-1 game one win and eked out an 8-6 win in the nightcap.
Hart ripped off six runs in the first inning of game one, which lasted five innings due to the mercy rule. The Pirates scored in four of the five innings. Myryssa Hopkins blasted her fifth home run of the season to lead the offensive barrage. Audry Swihart, Abby Hicks and Skylar Smith each had two hits in the win; Smith had three RBI, and Copenhaver and Hopkins each drove in two. Cassidy Copenhaver allowed only one hit in five innings. Daphne Clark pitched the game for the Tigers. The two teams combined for seven errors, four by Shelby.
Hart was rolling in game two as well, scoring six times in the first four innings, but Shelby stormed back in the late innings, including a four-run sixth inning, before the Pirates were able to hold on. Hicks collected three more hits for Hart, and Copenhaver parked a home run for one of her two hits. She drove in three runs and Hicks brought in a pair. Hopkins added two hits as well. For Shelby, Courtney Brown had two hits and Megan Sly drove in two runs.
Copenhaver again pitched the game. She struck out four and allowed seven hits. Kendall Zoulek and Clark split the game in the circle for the Tigers.