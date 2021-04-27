HART — Hart dominated Tuesday night's doubleheader against Ludington, 13-3 and 7-1.
The games were scheduled to replace a doubleheader against Shelby, which is on a pause this week.
Game one started in the Orioles' favor, with three first-inning runs, but Hart shut them down from there, grabbing the lead in the second inning with five runs and adding four more each in the third and fifth to end the game by mercy rule. Finley Kistler and Rylee Noggle each had two hits, and Skylar Smith and Myryssa Hopkins each hit home runs. Smith and Kloe Klotz drove in three runs each. Kistler pitched the game, striking out six and allowing seven hits.
In game two, Hart took an early 3-0 lead, but the game was close going into the sixth inning before the Pirates scored four times to create breathing room. Smith had two hits, and Cassidy Copenhaver drove in two runs. Kistler and Copenhaver each pitched three innings, with Copenhaver not allowing a hit in her time in the circle.