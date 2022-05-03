Hart took the lead for good in the sixth inning of each game Monday against North Muskegon, earning a doubleheader sweep by scores of 5-3 and 10-5.
The Pirates (7-6, 3-3 West Michigan Conference) scored three times in the sixth in the opener to bust open a tied game and hung on for the win. Abby Hicks had a clutch hit in the sixth and drove in three runs. Mariana VanAgtmael had two hits. Finley Kistler got the win, striking out eight and walking two while allowing eight hits.
Hart followed a similar script in game two, scoring two runs in the sixth to erase a 4-3 deficit. The Pirates then ripped off five runs in the seventh to blow the game open.
Gabby Schmieding had three hits to lead the Pirate attack, and VanAgtmael, Kistler, Gabby Quijas and Kelsey Copenhaver each got two. Quijas pitched five strong innings of relief, striking out four, and also drove in three runs. VanAgtmael plated a pair.