Hart brought home the hardware at Saturday's Larson's Ace Hardware tournament, defeating Ludington 9-1 before knocking off Mason County Central 4-1 in the championship game.
In the finals, Hart (10-7) trailed 1-0 after the first inning but pitcher Gabby Quijas shut the Spartans down the rest of the way, and her teammates rallied to win it. Quijas allowed just four hits in six innings on the way to victory before Finley Kistler shut the door for the save. At the plate, Hart had only four hits - one each by Quijas, Kistler, Audry Swihart and Kelsey Copenhaver - but made them count. Gabby Schmieding drew a pair of walks, and Copenhaver and Abby Hicks each had an RBI.
The semifinal game against Ludington was scoreless for four innings before the Pirates broke through with three runs in the fifth. They then salted things away with a six-run sixth. Kistler got the win, allowing only five hits in five innings before Quijas finished the job. Copenhaver starred at the plate, with three hits and four RBI, and Skylar Smith added two hits and two RBI. Schmieding and Quijas got two hits each.