HESPERIA — Hart wasn’t thrilled with giving up three seventh-inning runs to Hesperia in Tuesday’s pre-district game, falling behind by one. However, the Pirates knew they had the right batters coming up in the bottom of the inning to provide an answer.
Skylar Smith delivered that answer, leading off the seventh with a tying home run. The Pirates (17-13) then created another run, winning the game 11-10 on a Makayla Rockwell grounder and ensuring their district title defense would last at least three more days. They’ll face Mason County Central in Saturday’s semifinal, with Shelby and Manistee on the other side of the bracket.
Smith’s long ball completed a cycle for her. Her two-run triple in the fifth was another big moment in the game, coming right after a Hesperia error and tying the score at seven.
“Her on-base percentage this year is, like, over .700,” Hart coach Rocky Smith Skylar’s dad, said. “She’s batting over .500. If they pitch to her, good things are going to happen for us.”
Skylar said she was nervous entering the game as Hart carried the target on its back, but she was locked in throughout the contest, including behind the plate at catcher.
“You’ve just got to keep your energy up,” Skylar said. “You never know. You might be getting injured the next play. You have to play every play like it might be your last...I’m so excited to keep defending that title we won last year. I think we can do it. I think we can win it again.”
As the score indicates, Tuesday’s was a pulse-pounding game with momentum swings throughout. Of the 14 half-innings played, 11 featured at least one run, and six had multiple runs scored.
Hesperia (13-18) led throughout until that fifth-inning Smith triple, having scored five times in the first two innings. However, the Panthers missed out on several other scoring opportunities in the game. They drew six walks and were hit by pitches four times, in addition to seven hits.
“That was the difference, was timely hits,” Hesperia coach Rick Martin said. “We’ve struggled with them all year. The girls didn’t give up, neither team did.”
The Panthers seemed to finally break through in the seventh. Trailing 9-7, Hesperia got a run-scoring double by Ali Townsend and then a two-run homer by Emma Joppich to move ahead. The Panther dugout was bumping and it appeared Hesperia would score a dramatic home win.
Then came Skylar Smith. Martin said he considered walking Smith intentionally, a tactic several Pirate opponents have used, but put faith in his pitching and defense.
“She was either going to hit it or she wasn’t,” Martin said. “Maybe we get her out or maybe we don’t. It entered my mind to walk her. We were up by one. It’s tough. You think it’s going to work. One time it works and the next three times, it doesn’t. You hope your defense can make a play, but she made the play.”
For Hart, Finley Kistler got the start and battled control issues. Gabby Quijas came on in the fifth, a tactic the Pirates have used on occasion this year. Quijas was terrific in the fifth and sixth prior to Hesperia’s seventh-inning rally and ultimately picked up the win.
“We’ve done that quite a few times this year, where she’s come in around the fifth inning and shut teams down,” Rocky Smith said. “She’s gritty, tough. Fin was struggling a little bit, and Q has that confidence. She can get in there and pitch well for a sophomore. She’s done great in that role this year.”
On Hesperia’s side, Martin said he was riding Emma Joppich’s right arm throughout in deference to the veteran senior’s experience. Joppich made some clutch pitches during the game before running out of juice at the end. It didn’t help that Hart batters, as evidenced by two consecutive seventh-inning hitters working lengthy counts before coaxing walks.
“It was going to be her game to win or lose,” Martin said of Joppich. “I’ve had her four years, and it didn’t matter, it was going to be her game...I wanted her to get the win, but either way it was her game.”
Skylar’s heroics were the headliner, but coach Smith also shouted out other key plays made in the game. Abby Hicks set up the winning run by going from first base to third on a wild pitch, and Kloe Klotz made a diving catch for the final out of the top of the seventh, just to name a couple.
“That’s the little things in the game that make a big difference,” coach Smith said.