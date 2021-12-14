HART — It's been clear for some time that Hart senior Jayd Hovey was ticketed to play college basketball somewhere, and Tuesday afternoon she celebrated making that somewhere Indiana Wesleyan University.
Hovey chose IWU, an NAIA school located in Marion, Ind., over Hope College because it felt to her like home. She laughed that it seems odd, given how much farther it is than Holland-based Hope, but sometimes a school and a prospect just click.
"A lot about their philosophy really resonated with me, (including) a lot of things I was starting to figure out about myself as a player when I was a sophomore and junior and I was being recruited by Coach (Ethan) Whaley," Hovey said. "When I talked to him on the phone, it was like he was repeating my own head right back to me.
"I find it's easier to play when you're having fun, and that's something he really focuses on. Getting better, working hard, but also being able to have fun."
'Fun' aptly describes Whaley's preferred style of play, which he summarized as "Let's get good players and give them space to make plays." It's worked for him, as his teams have won at least one NAIA tournament game in four of his five seasons and made the Fab Four a year ago.
Hovey's speed, tenacity and athleticism fit right into that style, but Whaley, who made the four-plus hour drive north for the signing, said what sets Hovey apart from many players at her level is what she can do for a program's culture.
"Nobody plays harder than her," Whaley said. "Nobody's tougher than her. She does so many little things that make the game easier for her teammates. As we evaluate, talent matters, but those intangibles matter much more. We find that the players that possess those intangibles are the ones that go on to have great careers."
Hovey is also an excellent student and was named academic all-state last year. She has considered nursing as a major, but said she'll more likely enroll in IWU's 'pre-declared' program, which helps younger students determine which career path they want to choose.
Of course, Hovey has a senior season to complete before her Wildcats' career begins, and it's a promising one. The Pirates are considered favorites to win a West Michigan Conference title after taking second the past two years, and a fourth straight district title and regional tournament run could follow.
"I'm real excited to see what this team can do," Hovey said. "I think this is the best team we've had since my freshman year. I'm excited to see what this team can do together. I think our biggest opponent is going to be ourselves."
Hart coach Travis Rosema said he hopes Hovey's success inspires current and future Pirates to work as hard as she does and earn their own college offers.
"She has a want to be the best," Rosema said. "I'm sure she'll bring that with her to IWU and succeed there...It's nice to see all her hard work pay off."