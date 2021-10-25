Hart's cross-country teams each finished second, finishing only behind much larger schools, at Saturday's Spring Lake Invitational.
The Pirates had the individual winners of each race. Jessica Jazwinski earned the top spot in the girls' race with a time of 18:22.98, nearly matching the personal best she set a week prior at the Pirates' home meet, and Clayton Ackley won the boys' race in a time of 16:41.7, edging Kenowa Hills' Austin O'Brien by just under a second.
Hart's girls team was without sophomore Alyson Enns, who took a rest day in hopes of improving her nagging hip injury. Still, the Pirates finished only 10 points behind race winner Spring Lake.
Behind Jazwinski, Audrey Enns placed second with a time of 18:56.8. The Pirates asked their next runners to step it up, and Lexie Beth Nienhuis took 13th place in a time of 20:39.6. Lauren VanderLaan was 14th in a season best time of 20:49.4. Abby Pretty was the Pirates' #5 runner, coming in 34th place and setting a new season best (22:06.6).
Noah Bosley, who's been out injured himself, returned Saturday and ran a good race, placing 11th (17:14.98). Wyatt Dean finished 21st (17:30.2), followed by Max Stitt in 23rd, who just missed setting a personal best by two seconds (17:44.5). Max Nienhuis rounded out the scoring in 29th (18:00.4).