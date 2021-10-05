WHITEHALL — Hart continued dominating the West Michigan Conference Tuesday at the Whitehall jamboree, earning wins in both races for the third straight jamboree.
The top-ranked Pirate girls had the top three finishers yet again, with Alyson Enns, Jessica Jazwinski and Audrey Enns owning those spots. Alyson's time was 18:20.1, Jazwinski's was 18:42.1 and Audrey's was 18:59.5. They were the only three runners to break 20 minutes in the race.
Lexie Beth Nienhuis finished seventh for the Pirates in a time of 20:45.8, and Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the scoring in 10th place (21:26.1).
Noah Bosley picked up the win for Hart in the boys' race with a time of 16:36.1. Wyatt Dean and Seth Ackley also came in with top-10 finishes, placing seventh (17:22.5) and ninth (17:52.6) respectively. Max Stitt placed 12th (18:05.6), closely followed by Max Nienhuis in 13th (18:09.7) to close out the scoring.
Shelby's girls placed seventh in the race, led as usual by Emma Soelberg, who took fifth place (20:31.0). Other Tiger scorers were Mya Ramos (39th, 26:21.6), Estephany Guerrero (58th, 29:37.0), Esmeralda Guerrero (59th, 29:58.2) and Briseida Burgos (66th, 31:59.2).
With top runner Tanner Soelberg out, Shelby's boys could not score in the race. Isaac Scouten placed 20th to lead the team (18:48.7). Ethan Fessenden (41st, 21:10.3)., Thomas Harvell (48th, 22:09.2) and Blake Eitniear (59th, 32:56.3) also finished.