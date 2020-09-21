LUDINGTON — Hart's cross-country teams continue to roll on, as the Pirates easily took first place in their sessions at Saturday's Ludington Invitational.
With the race divided into three sessions to accommodate MHSAA restrictions, the Pirates joined Shelby in the early session. Pentwater and Walkerville raced in the third and final session.
The Pirate girls enjoyed a near-perfect score in their session, with five of the top six finishers. The first four runners to finish wore Hart red and black, led by freshman Alyson Enns, who posted a time of 18:57.7. Savannah Ackley (19:29.4), Audrey Enns (19:52.8) and Lynae Ackley (20:29.3) were the next three finishers. Lauren VanderLaan took the fifth spot for Hart and the sixth overall, earning a time of 21:57.5. Savanna Owens placed 11th for Hart and Layla Creed was 14th.
Also in the girls' race, Shelby was able to score for the first time this season and finished in fifth place. Emma Soelberg led the Tigers by coming in 10th place with a time of 22:24.5. Other Shelby runners to score were Claire Peterson (33rd, 25:44.8), Jasmin Erickson (34th, 25:47.5), Lindsey Trantham (38th, 26:27.9) and Lindsey Harvell (47th, 28:04.5).
Over in the boys' race, the Pirates easily outpaced second-place Montague, 24-58. Alex Enns won the race for Hart, with a time of 17:16.2. Clayton Ackley came in third place with a time of 17:55.1, and Spencer VanderZwaag was fifth in a time of 18:04.99. Wyatt Dean took seventh (18:14.7) and Seth Ackley was eighth (18:18.1) to round out the Pirates' scoring, but they weren't done, as Noah Bosley and Michael Tubbs earned the next two spots to give the Pirates seven of the top 10 finishers.
Shelby couldn't score in the race, but Tanner Soelberg led the team in 13th place (19:27.99). Also for the Tigers, Isaac Scouten took 21st (20:55.5), Slader Beyer was 48th (24:07.5) and Tommy Harvell took 49th (25:31.9).