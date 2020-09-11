SCOTTVILLE — The Hart cross-country teams dominated Thursday's Mason County Central Invitational, easily taking first place in both the boys' and girls' races.
The meet was split into two races to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of cross-country races. Hart competed in the later heat. Shelby raced in the earlier heat; the Tigers couldn't score in either race.
The Pirate girls continued to dominate by posting a perfect score of 15 in the race, 49 points ahead of runner-up Ludington. Freshman Alyson Enns led the five Hart scorers with a win in the race and a time of 18:28.1. Savannah Ackley was close behind in second with a time of 18:36.7. Finishing up the top five were Audrey Enns in third (19:17.4), Lynae Ackley in fourth (19:40.5) and Lauren VanderLaan in fifth (21:48.9). Layla Creed also placed in the top 10, coming in ninth.
Hart's boys outpaced Mason County Eastern 20-56, led by Alex Enns, who won the race with a time of 16:53.1. The Pirates also had the #2 and #3 finishers in the race, Clayton Ackley (17:21.8) and Spencer VanderZwaag (17:26.96). Wyatt Dean took sixth (18:10.3), and Seth Ackley finished eighth (18:26.3) to round out the scoring. Michael Tubbs added a ninth-place finish.
Shelby, meanwhile, lacked the five runners needed to score, but did each have a top-10 individual finisher. Tanner Soelberg took sixth place for the Tigers in the boys' race with a time of 19:42.2, and Emma Soelberg was seventh in the girls' race with a time of 23:17.97. Also for the boys, Tommy Harvell finished 22nd (23:14.7) and Micah Frye was 26th (25:39.2). For the girls, Claire Peterson took 21st (26:30.5), Jasmin Erickson was 22nd (26:42.0), and Lindsey Harvell placed 25th (28:09.1).