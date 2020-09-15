SCOTTVILLE — Hart, as expected, opened West Michigan Conference cross-country action with easy wins in both the boys' and girls' races at Tuesday's opening jamboree at Mason County Central.
The Pirates are ranked #1 in the state in the MichiganCrossCountry.com rankings for both the boys and girls.
Hart had the top three finishers in each race. In the girls' race, Alyson Enns, Savannah Ackley and Audrey Enns were the first three runners across, with times of 18:41.2, 18:48.9 and 19:26.7. Lynae Ackley finished fourth for the Pirates with a time of 19:58.1. Lauren VanderLaan was Hart's fifth scorer, coming in eighth place with a time of 21:39.5.
On the boys' side, Alex Enns, Spencer VanderZwaag and Clayton Ackley took the top three positions, posting times of 16:50.8, 17:29.3 and 17:35.9. Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean finished fifth and sixth respectively, earning times of 18:08.4 and 18:16.1. Michael Tubbs also finished in the top 10, coming in ninth place with a time of 18:29.7.
Shelby was unable to score in either race. The Tigers' top finisher was Emma Soelberg, in 14th place of the girls' race, with a time of 22:53.6. Also for Shelby, Claire Peterson was 36th (26:01.4) and Jasmin Erickson was 39th (27:13.3).
In the boys' race, Tanner Soelberg earned the top Shelby finish, coming in 21st place with a time of 19:38.3. Other Tiger boys to finish were Isaac Scouten (34th, 21:09.2), Tommy Harvell (41st, 22:46.4) and Micah Frye (44th, 24:59.8).