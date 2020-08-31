BENZONIA — Hart's cross-country teams got a season of high expectations off to a fine start Saturday, scoring wins in both the boys and girls races in the Red Division at the Benzie Central Invitational. Pentwater's boys team also scored at the meet, finishing 11th of 13 teams in the small-school Black division, and Hesperia's teams competed as well, though they could not score.
The meet took on a different look this year, as the normally large races were divided into eight different races to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the number of cross-country runners in a single race. The teams' times were then scored as if they had all run together.
The Pirate girls beat Shepherd 34-66 on the strength of having the #2 through #5 finishers in the race. Freshman Alyson Enns made a smashing varsity debut with a time of 18:18.2, taking second place to lead Hart and finishing only behind last season's third-place runner, Allison Chmielewski of Roscommon.
Following Enns were Savannah Ackley in third place with a time of 18:25.9; Audrey Enns in fourth in a time of 18:51.3; and Lynae Ackley in fifth with a time of 19:15.0. Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the scoring for Hart, placing 21st in a time of 21:20.5.
In the boys' race, the Pirates topped runner-up Traverse City St. Francis by a 49-72 margin. Senior Alex Enns equaled his sister's second-place finish with one of his own, posting a time of 16:16.0 and finishing behind only last year's state champion, Benzie Central's Hunter Jones.
The Pirates had two other top-10 finishers, as sophomore Clayton Ackley took fifth place in a time of 16:44.5, and Spencer VanderZwaag placed seventh in a time of 17:06.5. Also, Michael Tubbs placed 16th (17:44.8) and Noah Bosley took 19th (17:48.8).
For Pentwater, freshman Abie VanDuinen led the way and earned a medal by placing 25th in the boys' race with a time of 19:26.5. James Davis, the only Falcon who was making a repeat visit to Benzie, came in 65th place with a time of 22:26.5. Jordan Bales, making his varsity debut, took 72nd in a time of 23:12.3. Also scoring were Mitchel Daniels (77th, 23:37.7) and Shane Roberts (96th, 31:31.4).
Three Falcon girls competed in the race, led by Emily Schwarz, who placed 82nd (29:56.8). Not far behind her were Anna VanDuinen (83rd, 30:12.8) and Abby Hughes (85th, 30:52.8).
"I am so proud of all of the runners for navigating a new experience with class and a positive attitude," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "It was a great experience for the team to see what competitions in 2020 will be like and for them to get a feel for what it’s like to run a competitive 5K."
Hesperia's races actually took place Friday, unlike the other two county teams. Becci Castillo led the Panther girls with a 14th-place finish (22:43.6). Alivia Tomaras added a 62nd-place finish (27:44.2), while Sydney Hasted took 74th (28:59.2) and Taylor Stapel was 75th (28:59.4). For the Panther boys, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly was 44th (20:34.9), Evan Bowkamp placed 63rd (22:20.0), and Jake Smith was 90th (25:51.7).