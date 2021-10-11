PORTAGE — The return of one of the state's biggest cross-country meets to the schedule gave the Hart Pirates another opportunity to send a message to their competitors.
Hart's girls team easily took first place in the Division 3 race at Saturday's Portage Invitational, which was not run in 2020 because MHSAA limits on the size of a race field precluded it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirate boys were strong as well, taking second place to Traverse City St. Francis.
Additionally, Hesperia's boys team fielded a full roster for the first time in a few races.
The top-ranked Pirate girls topped Lumen Christi for the win, 83-102, spearheaded again by their top trio of Alyson Enns, Audrey Enns and Jessica Jazwinski. Alyson earned the individual win, topping 308 other runners and finishing with a time of 18:18.5, winning by five seconds over Lumen Christi's Madison Osterberg. Audrey finished fourth in a time of 18:35.8, outrunning Jazwinski for the first time this season; her time was only 11 seconds off the personal best she set at Shepherd the previous Saturday. The freshman star Jazwinski was right behind Audrey, taking fifth place (18:38.0), and coming in only 6.5 seconds off her own personal best.
Lexie Beth Nienhuis placed 29th for the Pirates in a time of 20:37.7, and Lauren VanderLaan was Hart's fifth scorer, placing 46th (21:19.5).
The Pirate boys' score was 139, 44 points behind St. Francis and 10 ahead of Calvin Christian for the #2 position. The Hart team had a solid 1-5 split of only 1:05.2. Clayton Ackley was Hart's top runner, coming in ninth place (16:40.7). Wyatt Dean finished 21st (17:23.4) and Seth Ackley was 33rd (17:39.2). Max Stitt placed 37th (17:42.2) and Max Nienhuis was 44th (17:45.9).
The Hesperia boys placed 30th in the D-3 race, with Stephen Priese the top Panther finisher in 91st place (18:55.0). Bowen Robinson placed 255th (22:12.7), closely followed by Andrew Sherburn in 257th (22:17.4). Ben Hasty was 302nd (24:50.2) and Lewis Hasty was 328th (32:27.5). In the girls' race, Kaylyn Hasty (296th, 33:14.5) and Abbigayle Hasty (308th, 37:24.7) finished for Hesperia.