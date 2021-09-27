GRAND RAPIDS — Led by a 1-2-3 finish in the girls' race, Hart's teams both took second place in the Falcon division Saturday at the Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College.
The Pirate girls earned the first three spots in their race. Alyson Enns won with a time of 18:08.2, followed by Jessica Jazwinski (18:31.5) and Audrey Enns (18:52.8). Lexie Beth Nienhuis placed 20th (21:01.6) and Lauren VanderLaan was 25th (21:25.5) to round out the scoring.
On the boys' side, Clayton Ackley led the Pirates with a fifth-place finish (16:46.7) and Noah Bosley finished eighth (16:52.0). Hart had four more top-20 finishers: Wyatt Dean (16th, 17:37.7), Seth Ackley (17th, 17:46.8), Max Stitt (19th, 18:12.1) and Max Nienhuis (20th, 18:14.2).