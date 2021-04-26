GRAND RAPIDS — Hart's track teams both took second place Saturday at the Grand Rapids West Catholic Invitational, each placing behind the host Falcons.
Hart won several events at the meet. On the girls' side, the Pirates performed well in distance events, winning both distance relays and sweeping the podium in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. In the 3,200, Alyson Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley took the top three spots in order, with Lynae Ackley's 11:39.4 time being a new personal best. Enns' time was 11:29.0, and Savannah Ackley finished in 11:37.6. In the 1,600, Enns won again with a personal best time of 5:11.2, followed by Audrey Enns (who also had a personal best time of 5:14.3) and Savannah Ackley (5:22.1).
Audrey Enns also won the 800 (2:34.5), and the Pirate 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams also won. The 1,600 team was Savanna Owens, Layla Creed, Lauren VanderLaan and Audrey Enns (4:31.7), and the 3,200 team was VanderLaan, Creed, Lynae Ackley and Alyson Enns (10:47.6).
Also for the Hart girls, Abbie Simkins finished second in shot put (25-5) and Owens was third in pole vault (6-0). Savannah Ackley placed fifth in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 55.85 seconds.
The Pirate boys earned wins in three events. Kellen Kimes won the pole vault (12-0), Spencer VanderZwaag won the 400 (a personal best 53.33) and the 3,200 relay team of Wyatt Dean, VanderZwaag, Michael Tubbs and Alex Enns won (8:40.9).
Kimes also finished second in discus (108-4) and third in shot put (a personal best 41-9). Clayton Ackley took second in both the 1,600 and 3,200, setting personal bests in both (4:42.8 and 10:20.95 respectively), and Dean placed third in the 800 (a personal best 2:10.9). Tubbs placed third in the 200 (25.23). The 1,600 relay team of Dean, VanderZwaah, Enns and Tubbs was second (3:38.9), and the 800 team of Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Chris Clark-Smith and Spencer VanderZwaag was third (1:39.97).