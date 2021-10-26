Hart's cross-country teams both won the Run Around the Cloud Invitational Tuesday in White Cloud.
The girls' Pirates, despite not having either Jessica Jazwinski or Alyson Enns in the race, had a score of just 19, while the boys' team had four finishers in the top seven.
Audrey Enns and Clayton Ackley picked up individual wins in the race. Ackley finished in a time of 18:2.9, and Enns finished in 21:21.8.
In the boys' race, Wyatt Dean was the second Pirate to finish, taking fourth place in a time of 18:31.7. Noah Bosley took fifth (18:40.9) and Max Stitt was Hart's fourth top-10 finisher, in seventh (18:48.4). Seth Ackley closed Pirate scoring by coming in 12th (19:30.1).
With the girls running shorthanded, some other Pirates got to share the stage. Lexie Beth Nienhuis finished third for the Pirates in a time of 21:54.9 and Abby Pretty also placed in the top 10, coming in sixth (23:57.95). Morgan Marvin took 14th place (25:13.8) and Gina VanderKodde edged Lauren Pretty by 0.3 of a second to be the Pirates' fifth scorer (25:23.3).