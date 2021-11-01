Hart's string of regional championships continued Saturday at the Division 3 meet at Benzie Central, as the girls won their sixth straight title and the boys earned their fifth straight. Both teams finished easily ahead of Benzie Central for the top spots.
Also from the county, Shelby placed eighth in the boys' race and 10th in the girls' race, each earning one individual state qualifier, and the Hesperia boys took 11th place.
The Pirates were the headline act, though, and perhaps more important than the titles themselves were how they were won - with almost all their top runners on the course. Both teams have been dealing with injuries here and there, but Saturday the only missing runner was usual #5 girls runner Lauren VanderLaan.
"We're hoping we'll have her ready for Saturday," Hart coach Terry Tatro said. "We'll need everybody on board for state finals. It was a great day. Just about everybody, with the exception of a couple kids, either had a season best or a (personal best). The course was absolutely beautiful. You couldn't have asked for a better day to run. The sun came out just before the gun went off, and the wind died down, and it was about 50 degrees."
The ideal conditions and the already-fast Benzie course led to a slew of personal best times in the field.
Hart had the first three finishers in the girls' race, all with terrific times. Freshman Jessica Jazwinski won the race with a personal best time of 17:43.2. Alyson Enns, last year's regional champ, finished second and was just two seconds off her season best, posting a time of 17:55.8. Audrey Enns also set a personal best to finish third, with a time of 18:00.5.
Alyson's time was especially nice to see for Hart, as she had been battling a nagging hip problem that had kept her out of a few recent meets.
Freshman Lexie Beth Nienhuis shattered her personal best by 39 seconds and earned a seventh-place finish with a time of 19:44.1. Savanna Owens took Hart's #5 scoring spot in VanderLaan's absence and finished 25th with a time of 21:46.0.
Health will be key to Hart's chances of another state title Saturday, Tatro said.
"We won't be doing anything hard as far as workouts go (this week)," Tatro said. "We'll keep them where they're at as far as their fitness levels and stuff. The big thing is their mental prep, making sure they get the rest they need, getting hydrated and eating all the right foods. The finer points are what you really need to be working out."
Also in the girls' race, Shelby's Emma Soelberg earned state qualification by finishing 10th with a time of 20:25.5. Other Tiger scorers were Aubrey Klotz (52nd, a personal best 24:06.8), Mya Ramos (64th, 25:50.6), Estephany Guerrero (70th, 27:01.9) and Briseida Burgos (76th, 29:39.5). Klotz, Guerrero and Burgos' times were all personal bests.
Hesperia's three girls finishers were Taylor Stapel (61st, 25:15.4), Kaylyn Hasty (78th, 31:01.6) and Abbigayle Hasty (80th, 32:07.4); Abbigayle smashed her personal best time by over three minutes.
Hart wins boys' race
The Pirates top three earned the third through fifth spots in the boys' race, with Clayton Ackley leading them. Ackley finished third in a time of 16:27.2, closely followed by Noah Bosley in third (16:36.1) and Wyatt Dean in fourth (16:37.8). Ackley and Dean set personal best times, while Bosley missed doing so by half a second.
As with the girls, the health and participation of Ackley and Bosley, who have dealt with recent injuries, was just as good a sign as the performances themselves.
"Noah is just about back up to speed," Tatro said. "We had a big race from Wyatt Dean. If he can run the way he did at regionals, that will be a big push for us right there."
The Pirates' two Maxes, Nienhuis and Stitt, earned the last two scoring spots, taking 13th place (17:16.5) and 15th place (17:19.5) respectively. Both easily set new personal bests. Seth Ackley was right behind Stitt, in 16th (17:23.6), and ran a season-best time.
Tatro said Hart was motivated in part by continuing the streak of regional titles on each side of the ledger.
"It keeps us motivated," Tatro said. "It keeps us working hard. They don't want to lose that string. They'd like to keep working on it down the road for years to come. It's certainly an incentive."
As in the girls' race, Shelby did earn an individual boys qualifier - senior Isaac Scouten, who finished 18th with a time of 17:37.1, crushing his personal best by 35 seconds.
Scouten took advantage of this year's MHSAA rule change that granted state qualification to the first seven individuals that were not already on a state-qualifying team. Previously, qualifiers had to finish in the top 15 of regionals regardless of how many of those top 15 finishers were already members of a qualifying team. Scouten was the sixth such finisher Saturday.
Fellow Tiger Tanner Soelberg, unfortunately, missed joining his sister and Scouten at state by less than a second. He finished 20th in a personal best time of 17:41.4 and was edged out by Lake City's Paxton Hall for the final individual qualifying spot from the race.
Also for Shelby, Thomas Harvell finished 45th (19:14.7), Micah Frye placed 62nd (20:27.7) and Ethan Fessenden was 64th (20:39.3). All three easily set personal best times.
Hesperia's top finisher was Stephen Priese, in 43rd place (19:05.8). Remaining Panther scorers, each of whom set personal bests, were Andrew Sherburn (65th, 20:56.1), Ethan O'Neil (74th, 22:27.2), Ben Hasty (75th, 22:28.0) and Lewis Hasty (79th, 30:58.4).
While the girls' Pirates will enter Saturday's state meet as clear favorites to win their fifth consecutive state championship, the boys are set to compete in a wide-open field. The Athletic.net 'hypothetical meets', which place everybody's personal bests into a database and spits out which team would win if everyone ran those times, has Hart ranked #1 in the boys' race as well as the girls', although Tatro said such things need to be taken with a grain of salt. He noted that other regional meets were not necessarily run in the ideal racing conditions that the Benzie regional was Saturday.
"It's open to about the top five teams (on each side)," Tatro said. "It's close. For the girls, we've got Traverse City St. Francis right in there, Lansing Catholic, Lumen Christi. On the boys side, St. Louis, who was state champion last year, Traverse City St. Francis, who nipped us at Portage, they can be right there. Grandville Calvin Christian is another one. It's a roll of the dice as to who's the healthiest, best prepared mentally and physically."
The goal is the same as last year: bring home both state championship trophies, which the Pirates nearly did last year as the boys finished in second. The thought of it is such a dream that Tatro said he couldn't find words to describe what it would mean.
"This year, the boys will have to have the best race they've had all season," Tatro said. "We have the top three runners (for both the boys and girls), but the race is at #4, #5 and even #6. That's where the points are at the state finals, is those places. Everybody's got to be there and run their best possible race."