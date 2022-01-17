Hart was the best of the five Division 3 teams competing at Friday's Ludington Invitational, scoring 658.98 points to top Montague by 52 points.
Shelby finished third among D-3 schools, scoring 594.5 points.
The Pirates overcame 18 penalty points in round two with another outstanding final round, as has become their trademark. Hart scored 284.1 points in round three.
Shelby had a strong opening round, scoring 203.1 points to check in just 3.3 points behind Hart. However, the Tigers struggled in the final two rounds.