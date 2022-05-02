Hart continued its impressive season Friday with great performances at the Kent City Elite Invitational. Competing in the large-school division against exclusively bigger schools, the Pirate girls earned first place, edging Montague 103-86, and the boys placed second behind only Whitehall.
Jessica Jazwinski starred for the Hart girls. Her two individual event titles were both run in personal best times, and one, the 1,600-meter run, was a Kent City meet record. Jazwinski's record time was 5:00.9, edging teammate Audrey Enns by a half-second at the line. Jazwinski also went 1-2 with Enns in the 3,200, winning with a time of 11:06.8 while Enns finished in 11:21.5. Jazwinski also took second in the 400-meter dash (first among large-school competitors), setting another personal best (1:01.4). Enns grabbed a win in the 800 (2:26.8) to cap off her own strong day.
Addi Hovey picked up a win for Hart in the high jump with a mark of 5-2, and Kendall Williamson was third (5-0).
Aspen Boutell was Hart's other top-3 finisher, coming in third in the long jump with a leap of 15-1.5. The Pirates also placed third in the 800 relay with the team of Lauren VanderLaan, Laura Bitely, Williamson and Boutell (1:54.0).
The Hart boys again were led by throwing star Kellen Kimes and distance leader Clayton Ackley. Kimes grabbed wins in both throwing events, again lengthening his school record in shot put with a toss of 54-3 and winning discus with a heave of 160-6. (Kimes competed in a field-only meet in Ohio over the weekend, just for good measure, and added to his discus school record, which now sits at 169-2.)
On the track, Ackley won the 3,200-meter run and set a personal best time of 9:57.8 and placed third in the 1,600 elite-division race, setting another personal best (4:37.8). (In the same race, Seth Ackley placed fifth in a time of 4:38.8, smashing his personal best by 10 seconds.)
Also for Hart, Wyatt Dean ran a personal best of 2:01.6 to earn second place in the 800, and Revin Gale placed third in pole vault with a mark of 11-0. Noah Bosley placed second in the 'normal' 1,600 in a strong time of 5:00.4.