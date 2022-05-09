Hart boasted some strong individual showings at Friday's Shepherd Invitational. Despite competing in the large-school division and focusing less on team scores than individual achievements, the Pirates still placed well; the girls finished third and the boys took fifth.
Addi Hovey earned Hart's only win of the competitive meet, taking first place in high jump with a mark of 5-2. The Pirates earned several other medals at the meet, including Kendall Williamson's third-place finish in the same event (5-0). The 800-meter relay team of Aspen Boutell, Jessica Jazwinski, Williamson and Hovey finished third as well (1:51.99). Audrey Enns set a personal best in the 400-meter dash and placed fourth (1:01.7) and Hovey also took fourth in the 100 (13.42).
Hart also saw great distance running in Shepherd's prestigious 3,200-meter elite race, which perennially includes some of the best in the state. All three Pirates in the event set personal bests, including Jazwinski, who finished fifth (10:44.3) and Enns, in 10th (10:56.8). Of note for Hart's future prospects, sophomore Alyson Enns made her season debut after battling a leg injury early this season, coming in seventh in the 800 (2:36.1).
In the boys' meet, Kellen Kimes continued his great work in the throws, coming in second in both of them. His marks were 161-5 in discus and 50-5.75 in shot put. Wyatt Dean also starred, breaking two minutes for the first time in the 800 and coming in second (1:59.8). The 3,200 relay team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Dean took third (8:31.1), and Revin Gale was fourth in pole vault (11-6).
In the boys' 3,200 elite race, Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley and Max Stitt all set personal bests. Clayton was the Pirates' top finisher, in ninth (9:48.2).