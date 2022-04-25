It was a great day for the Hart track team Saturday at the Grand Rapids West Catholic Invitational, as the Pirate boys earned the event's championship by outscoring Kelloggsville 133-107, and the girls took a close second to the host Falcons, 163-159.
With the win, Hart's boys remained undefeated this year, while the second-place showing by the Pirate girls was the first time this year they have not won a meet.
Kellen Kimes continued his outstanding work in the throws at the meet for the Pirate boys, lengthening his own school record in shot put with a mark of 53-10.5 and winning the discus with a toss of 158-0. Both were easily good for first place.
Kimes was far from the only impressive Pirate Saturday. Clayton Ackley earned the win in the 1,600-meter run with a mark of 4:44.6 and brother Seth set a personal best in the 3,200 to pick up another win, with a time if 10:20.1. Caleb Westerbeek also set a personal best by winning the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.67 seconds. Westerbeek also took second in the 110 hurdles (18.64).
Hart also racked up relay points in the meet, including wins in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays. Clayton Ackley, Joseluis Andaverde, Kaden Bond and Hunter Chaffee won the 1,600 in a time of 3:44.7, and both Ackley brothers raced with Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean to win the 3,200 (8:38.3).
Runners-up for Hart included Easton VanderZwaag in the long jump, setting a personal best of 18-8.25, and in the 400 (55.66); Dean in the 800 (2:05.4); and the 400 relay team of Eman Hertzler, VanderZwaag, Chaffee and Andaverde (46.69).
Zane Thomas took fourth in discus and set a personal best (114-8.5), and the 800 relay team of Dean, VanderZwaag, Hertzler and Andaverde finished fourth as well (1:38.6).
The Hart girls dominated in relay competition, earning first place in all four races. The winning rosters were: The 400 team of Savanna Owens, Lauren VanderLaan, Lexie Beth Nienhuis and Kendall Williamson (55.43); the 800 team of VanderLaan, Audrey Enns, Williamson and Owens (1:57.9); the 1,600 team of Owens, Aspen Boutell, Jessica Jazwinski and Enns (4:21.7); and the 3,200 team of VanderLaan, Nienhuis, Jazwinski and Enns (10:31.0).
Jazwinski also brought home two individual event titles to complete a 4-for-4 personal day. She set a personal best in the 800 (2:18.7) and also won the 1,600 (5:14.1). Boutell won the 100 (14.03) and took second place in the 200 (29.39) and the long jump (14-5.5). Williamson placed second in high jump (4-10) and Gabby Vasquez was second in the 100 hurdles in a personal best time (20.30).
Other highlights included Enns earning second in the 800 (2:20.0); Vasquez placing third in the 300 hurdles in another personal best time (58.41); Imogene Brumbaugh coming in third in high jump with a personal best (4-6); Owens taking third in pole vault and setting her own personal best (7-6), followed by Lilly Hopkins in fourth (7-0); and Nienhuis coming in fourth in the 3,200 (13:38.6).