REMUS — Hart's track teams competed at Saturday's Chippewa Hills Invitational, with the boys' team finishing in fourth place and the girls taking fifth.
Kellen Kimes led the boys' Pirates, earning two individual wins with personal best marks in both events. Kimes won the discus with a throw of 115-2 and the pole vault with a mark of 12-6. He also took fifth in shot put with another personal best of 40-6.
Hart also scored a lot of points in distance events, led by a win in the 3,200-meter relay from the team of Wyatt Dean, Clayton Ackley, Michael Tubbs and Alex Enns (8:41.2). Ackley also took second place in the 1,600-meter run (4:54.3), and Alex Enns was second in the 3,200 (10:19.7), with Seth Ackley fourth (a personal best 10:46.1). Dean placed third in the 800 with a personal best 2:12.8.
Michael Tubbs placed second in the long jump with a personal best 18-10, and also placed fifth in the 200 with a personal best 24.92. Chris Clark-Smith took fourth in both hurdles events with personal best times of 21.31 in the 110 and 47.96 in the 300. Mason Contreras placed third in high jump with a mark of 5-4.
In the girls' meet, Hart took one win in the 3,200 relay, as the team of Lynae Ackley, Savannah Ackley, Alyson Enns and Audrey Enns had a time of 9:51.9. The 1,600 team of Alyson Enns, Savanna Owens, Luaren VanderLaan and Audrey Enns was second (4:28.5).
Pirate distance runners also did well individually. Savannah Ackley took second in the 3,200 (11:25.3), with Lynae Ackley fourth (11:53.2). Alyson Enns placed second in the 1,600 (a personal best 5:14.2), and Audrey Enns was second in the 800 (2:23.0), with VaanderLaan fifth (2:39.5). Owens placed second in the 200 (28.74) and fourth in the 100 (14.29), both in personal best times.