HART — Hart easily defeated Ravenna Tuesday night in both the boys' and girls' halves of a West Michigan Conference dual meet. The Pirate girls won 90-26, and the boys won 97-35.
Kellen Kimes and Michael Tubbs each earned a pair of individual wins in the boys' meet. Kimes won the discus with a throw of 119-1 and took the pole vault win with a mark of 11-0, and Tubbs won the long jump (19-5.5) and the 100-meter dash (11.58).
The Pirates had several other boys earn one individual win apiece. Noah Bosley won the 1,600 (5:09.4) and Easton VanderZwaag won the 400 (55.06). Chase Gale earned the win in high jump (5-0) and Wyatt Dean won the 800 (2:10.5). Josef Bromley won the 3,200 (12:05.6) and Caleb Westerbeek won the 300 hurdles (47.81).
The Pirates also won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays in the boys' meet.
On the girls' side, Abbie Simkins and Layla Creed were two-time winners. Simkins swept the throws with wins in the shot put (23-10) and discus (55-10), and Creed won the pole vault (5-6) and the 3,200 (13:06.5).
Like the boys, Hart put several other girls in the winner's circle once each. The Enns sisters each won an event, with Alyson winning the 1,600 (5:26.6) and Audrey taking the 400 (1:02.7). The Ackley cousins also each won an event - Lynae won the 300 hurdles (1:02.0) and Savannah won the 800 (2:34.1). Aspen Boutell picked up a long jump win (14-6) and the Pirates won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays as well.