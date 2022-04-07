Another school record by Kellen Kimes was the highlight of Hart's domination of the competition Wednesday at the Mason County Eastern Invitational, the outdoor season opener.
Kimes, who broke a 61-year-old school record in shot put in March, added the school record in discus to his resume Wednesday by tossing the disc 162-11. That shattered the record of 147-3 that Mike Fuller set in 1983.
Kimes also won the shot put at the meet with a throw of 49-10.
The Pirates scored 153 girls points and 133 boys points, each close to double that of second-place Traverse City St. Francis. Pentwater also competed in the meet, finishing eighth on the girls' side and 10th in the boys' meet.
Hart's girls picked up several individual victories in the meet, highlighted by freshman Addi Hovey's three wins. Hovey won both sprint events, with times of 13.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.9 seconds in the 200-meter dash, and also took first in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Hart also won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays. The winning teams were, in the 800, Lauren VanderLaan, Aspen Boutell, Jessica Jazwinski and Kendall Williamson (1:57.9); in the 1,600, Audrey Enns, Savanna Owens, Jazwinski and Williamson (4:43.0); and in the 3,200, Kelly VanderKodde, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Enns and Jazwinski (11:02.0).
Jazwinski completed her 4-for-4 performance with a victory in the 800-meter run, finishing in a time of 2:26.0. VanderLaan added a win in the 400 (1:08.4) and Enns took first in the 1,600 (5:20.0).
Taking second for Hart were Laura Bitely in the 300 hurdles (57.1), Owens in pole vault (7-0) and the 400 (1:09.0), and the 400 relay team of Bitely, Boutell, Owens and Hovey (55.4). Williamson was third in high jump (4-8), Boutell took third in long jump (13-1.5) and Nienhuis was third in the 3,200 (12:54.0).
In the boys' meet, Hart won five individual events apart from Kimes' heroics. Wyatt Dean won the 800 (2:11.0), Seth Ackley won the 1,600 (4:59.0) and Clayton Ackley won the 3,200 (10:18.0). The Pirates also won two relays, with the 1,600 team of Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Joseluis Andaverde and Eman Hertzler (3:54.0) and the 3,200 team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean (9:06.5).
Other top-3 finishers for Hart included two from VanderZwaag, who placed second in long jump (17-3.5) and the 400 (55.4). Caleb Westerbeek was second in the 300 hurdles (48.3) and the 400 relay team of Hertzler, Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee and Andaverde (47.9) and 800 relay team of Andaverde, Dean, Gale and Hertzler (1:40.7) each placed second. Gale placed third in pole vault (11-0) and Conner Edwards was third in the 300 hurdles (50.3).
Pentwater earned several medals, highlighted by Jocelyn Richison's second-place finish in long jump (14-1.5). Richison also placed third in the 300 hurdles (57.3) and Campbell Miller took third place in the 100 (11.6).
"There were several personal records set tonight as well," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "I am super proud of the team for all of their hard work and perseverance."