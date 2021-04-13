SHELBY — Hart has “lofty goals” for the season this year, said boys coach Ken Kimes Tuesday, and the Pirates looked the part Tuesday at the season-opening Shelby Tri, earning lopsided victories against both the Tigers and Mason County Central.
Hart’s boys defeated MCC 96-40 and Shelby 101-34, and the Pirate girls beat MCC 82-38 and Hart 99-8. Shelby went 0-2, losing to MCC 88-39 (boys) and 77-15 (girls).
Hart took first place overall in both the boys and girls meets in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays, showing off its usual strength in the distance events.
Individually, Hart had three boys win two events each. Michael Tubbs took first place in the 800-meter run (2:12.6) and in the long jump (18-2), and Alex Enns won the 400 (56.96) and 1,600 (4:26.3). Kellen Kimes picked up wins in two field events — the pole vault (11-6) and shot put (39-4).
Also for Hart’s boys, George Alvesteffer won the discus with a personal best throw of 106-9, and Clayton Ackley won the 3,200 in a time of 10:55.9.
While Shelby didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard, the Tigers did get a standout performance from Nick Baffi, who won two events. He recorded a 5-8 mark in the high jump and won the 100, where no time was recorded. Griffin Fraass added a win for Shelby in the 110 hurdles (21.37).
Hart showcased more dominance in the girls’ meet, with Aspen Boutell and Audrey Enns leading the way. Each won two events. Boutell took first in the 100 (13.91) and long jump (14-3), and Enns won the 800 (2:25.7) and 1,600 (5:15.5). Lauren VanderLaan earned a win in the 400 (1:07.1) and Savannah Ackley won the 3,200 (11:57.93), to go with Hart’s distance relay wins.
Shelby’s Kaitlyn McLouth earned the Tigers’ lone overall win of the day for the girls, taking the top spot in pole vault (6-0).