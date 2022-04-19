Hart swept Shelby and Oakridge Tuesday at the Oakridge Tri, with the Tiger teams dropping both meets to the Eagles.
Hart largely dominated the competition. In the girls' meet, Hart won 121-9 over Shelby and 115-19 over Oakridge. The Pirate boys won 94-30 over Shelby and 81-54 over the Eagles.
Shelby lost 105-22 to Oakridge in the boys' meet and 79-16 to Oakridge in the girls' meet.
The Pirate girls won 11 of the 17 events. Aspen Boutell and Kendall Williamson each earned two individual wins; Boutell won the 200-meter dash in a personal best time of 29.07 seconds and earned a long jump win with a leap of 13-4.5, while Williamson picked up the win in the 400-meter dash (1:07.2) and in the high jump (4-8).
Boutell also helped the 400 and the 1,600-meter relay teams win to complete a 4-for-4 afternoon. She joined Laura Bitely, Lauren VanderLaan and Addi Hovey in the 400 relay (56.17) and ran with Bitely, Lilly Hopkins and Audrey Aerts in the 1,600 relay (4:41.6). Williamson ran with Aerts, Bitely and Audrey Enns to win the 800 relay (2:00.7).
Other individual wins for the Hart girls came from Gabby Vasquez in the 100 hurdles (a personal best 20.44); Enns in the 3,200 (13:01.4); Jessica Jazwinski in the 300 hurdles (52.83); Abbie Simkins in shot put (24-2); and Hopkins in pole vault (7-0). Also, the 3,200 relay team of Brooklyn Carter, Lauren Pretty, Gina VanderKodde and Kelly VanderKodde earned first place (12:17.9).
The Pirate boys won eight events, including two each by Kellen Kimes and Clayton Ackley. Kimes continued his domination in the throws, breaking his own school record in shot put with a mark of 53-10. He also won the discus handily with a throw of 150-2. Ackley earned wins in the 400, with a personal-best 57.53 seconds, and in the 3,200, in a time of 10:26.2.
Hart's other four wins were the four relay races. Eman Hertzler helped the Pirates win three of those races, and Easton VanderZwaag, Blane Bromley, Wyatt Dean and Joseluis Andaverde each ran in two of the relays. The 400 team of VanderZwaag, Gale, Hertzler and Bromley had a time of 48.07 seconds; the 800 team of Andaverde, Hertzler, Bromley and Gale had a time of 1:44.5; the 1,600 team of Dean, Andaverde, VanderZwaag and Hertzler posted a time of 3:49.8; and the 3,200 team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Dean and Noah Bosley earned a time of 9:35.7.
For Shelby, Morgan Weirich earned the team's lone individual win, taking the top spot in discus with a personal best throw of 64-7. The Tiger boys earned second place in three events, including two personal bests: Colby Dawson was second in discus (105-0) and Isaac Scouten took second in the 800 (2:15.0). Nick Baffi was second in the 100 (12.36).