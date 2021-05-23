BENZONIA — The Hart track teams had a big day at Friday's Division 3 regional meet at Benzie Central, with the girls team placing third and the boys taking fourth, sending several athletes apiece to the state meet.
The Pirate teams combined to win regional titles in five events, four by the girls. Each girls title included an Enns sister. Freshman Alyson Enns won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:11.4 - she edged out Savannah Ackley, who set a personal best and took second in the event with a 5:12.7 - and also won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:11.1 (Ackley again took second, at 11:16.1). The Pirate girls actually had four medalists in the 3,200 race, as Audrey Enns placed seventh in a time of 11:47.6) and Lynae Ackley was eighth in a time of 11:48.4.
Junior Audrey Enns won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:22.5. The sisters then teamed up with cousins Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley to win the 3,200-meter relay in a time of 9:41.2.
Kellen Kimes earned a regional title for Hart's boys in the discus, with a mark of 135-8. Kimes also qualified for state in the pole vault, taking second place (12-3).
In addition to their distance dominance, the Pirate girls qualified for state in two other events by eclipsing the qualifying mark. Aspen Boutell earned a spot in long jump, taking fourth place with a personal best leap of 16-2.25. The 1,600 relay team of Lauren VanderLaan, Boutell, Savanna Owens and Audrey Enns also took a state spot, placing third (4:20.4). VanderLaan medaled for Hart with a sixth-place finish in the 800 (2:35.5), and the 400 relay team of Boutell, Owens, Layla Creed and VanderLaan rounded out Pirate medalists by taking eighth (54.62).
Joining Kimes at state for the Hart boys will be Michael Tubbs, who placed second in long jump with a personal best mark of 20-0.25, and Spencer VanderZwaag, who was second in the 400 (53.38). The Pirate boys qualified by time in two other events: the 3,200 relay team of Alex Enns, Wyatt Dean, Clayton Ackley and VanderZwaag took third place (8:26.3), and Ackley finished fourth in a personal best time of 10:06.2.
Hart's boys earned several other medals at the regional meet. Enns placed third in the 1,600 and set a personal best time of 4:37.3; Noah Bosley took fifth in the same event (4:49.2). The 1,600 relay team of Tubbs, Enns, Dean and VanderZwaag placed third (3:37.7). Seth Ackley placed sixth in the 3,200 (10:47.9), and Kimes was sixth in the shot put (39-8.5). The Pirates added two sixth-places in relays, from the 400 team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Joseluis Andaverde and Theodore Stone (47.74) and the 800 team of Tubbs, Dean, Easton VanderZwaag and Spencer VanderZwaag (1:40.2).
Yates, Rumsey to state for Hesperia
Hesperia will also be represented at the state finals next week, thanks to seniors Delaney Yates and Isabelle Rumsey. Yates set personal bests in both hurdles events and earned state spots, coming in second in the 100 hurdles (17.14) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.25). Rumsey qualified for state with a second-place finish in the discus (93-10).
The Panther boys earned one medal, placing eighth in the 400 relay with the team of Mack Baird, Armando Escobedo, Brandon Quinn and Travis Kurtz (47.95).
For Shelby, Lauren Brown medaled twice, taking seventh in the discus with a personal best throw of 85-3 and coming in eighth in the high jump (4-8). Kaitlyn McLouth had the top Tiger finish, sixth in the pole vault (7-6). The Tiger boys' one medal came from Nick Baffi, who was seventh in the 100 (12.24).