LUDINGTON — Hart's track teams both won the team titles Thursday at the Ludington Invitational. The boys' Pirates beat Manistee 127-111, and the girls beat Pine River 139-113. Shelby also competed, and the Tiger boys finished in seventh place.
Hart's girls scored a ton of points in the distance events, including 1-2-3 finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Alyson Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley finished in that order in both races. Enns set a personal best time of 5:10.9 in the 1,600, followed by Savannah (5:14.3) and Lynae (5:30.8), and in the 3,200, Enns' time was 11:39, with Savannah at 11:43 and Lynae at 11:55.
Also for the Pirate girls, Audrey Enns earned wins in both the 400 and 800. Her 400 time was a personal best 1:02.8, and in the 800, she finished in 2:32.1. Alyson Enns took second in the 800 with a personal best 2:33.1. Hart also, naturally, won the 3,200 relay behind the team of Lynae Ackley, Lauren VanderLaan, Savannah Ackley and Abby Pretty in a time of 11:09. Aspen Boutell added a Hart win in the long jump with a personal best 14-11, and the 1,600 relay team of Audrey Enns, Savanna Owens, Layla Creed and Lauren VanderLaan took second (4:31).
Spencer VanderZwaag led the Hart boys by winning two events himself and helping win another. He earned the top spot in both the 200 and 400, setting personal bests (of 23.40 and 52.00) in both. He also joined Michael Tubbs, Wyatt Dean and Alex Enns to win the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:40. The 800 relay team of Dean, Tubbs, Easton VanderZwaag and Juan Sarabia also won in a time of 1:38.9.
Several Pirate boys finished second as well. Dean was second in the 800 in a personal best time of 2:08.4, and Enns placed second in the 1,600 in a personal best time of 4:37.4. Clayton Ackley made it three personal best second-places by running in the 3,200, earning a time of 10:16. Kellen Kimes took second in the pole vault (12-0), and the 3,200 relay team of Easton VanderZwaag, Noah Bosley, Seth Ackley and Clayton Ackley also placed second (9:05).
Nick Baffi scored most of Shelby's points, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 100, where he set a personal best time of 11.80 seconds. Hayden Bowen took third in the high jump (5-6). Shelby's highest girls finish was 12th place by Evelin Moncada-Pineda in the long jump (11-9.25, a personal best).