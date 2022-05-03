HART — Hart scored wins in both ends of both meets Tuesday at a home tri against Montague and Mason County Central. The boys squad defeated MCC 84-53 and Montague 81.5-54.5. The Pirate girls barely defeated Montague 69-68 and routed Mason County Central (the latter score was not available at press time, but it was 112-16 with one event unreported).
Montague was slated, on paper, to be the Pirates’ top threat for the girls West Michigan Conference title, so Hart’s victory was a big one. Both will be among the top contenders in the Division 3 state meet, Hart coach Calvin Ackley said.
“I was talking to Terry (Fick, Montague’s coach) ahead of time and saying, man, if we could put your team and our team together, we’d go into state (as the favorites),” Ackley said. “I think Montague, us and (Pewamo-Westphalia) are the teams that, if we’re all healthy, have the best shot at it. We’ll see what happens.”
Of course, health is the big question mark, especially for Hart at the moment. One of the Pirates’ top distance runners, Alyson Enns, hasn’t run all year because of a leg injury. She was finally cleared to run this week, and Ackley said she’s scheduled to return for Monday’s dual at Whitehall.
“I’m counting on nothing and anything else above that (is gravy),” Ackley said. “If we had her healthy right now...”
What Hart does have, as it showed again Tuesday, is pretty good, though. The Pirates won eight of the 17 events. Audrey Enns and Jessica Jazwinski earned two individual wins each; Enns took first in both the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run, with respective times of 1:02.9 and 2:33.1, and Jazwinski won the 1,600-meter run (5:59.98) and the 300-meter hurdles, setting a personal best in the latter (51.01). Enns’ 800 was focused on pacing teammate Lexie Beth Nienhuis, which she did successfully, helping Nienhuis finish second right behind her and score a personal best time.
Addi Hovey was Hart’s other individual winner, in the high jump (4-10).
The Pirates also earned three relay wins. The 400 team of Laura Bitely, Kendall Williamson, Audrey Aerts and Savanna Owens won (54.92), as did the 1,600 team of Aspen Boutell, Williamson, Audrey Enns and Jazwinski (4:27.95) and the 3,200 team of Abby Pretty, Harriet Kidder, Lauren Pretty and Aerts (11:46.4).
“We like to move things around until we get the puzzle put together,” Ackley said, noting that the weather contributed to slower times. “But it’s a fun team, probably the strongest all-around girls team we’ve had.”
The Pirate boys won seven events at the tri, led by a pair of personal best performances. Wyatt Dean ran his best race to date in the 1,600 (4:47.2), and Caleb Westerbeek did the same in the 300 hurdles (45.52).
Hart’s other three individual wins came from Clayton Ackley in the 800 (2:08.9), Seth Ackley in the 3,200 (10:22.1) and Kellen Kimes in the discus (153-2). Kimes was outdueled in the shot put by perhaps the only thrower in the area that’s his equal: MCC’s Andrew Quinn, who took second place in the state in the event last year. Kimes is also dealing with a sore wrist, the coach said.
The Pirates also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The former featured Clayton Ackley, Dean, Easton VanderZwaag and Joseluis Andaverde (3:42.8) and the latter saw Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Dean (10:07.4).
Hart’s boys team will face its biggest WMC challenge with Whitehall on Monday. The Vikings’ depth is somewhat overwhelming, and Ackley said the boys’ team might be a year away from being a serious state contender, as they have just four seniors on the team.
“It’s one thing if it’s girls (and you’re that young), but a different thing for guys,” Ackley said. “If you don’t have a mustache, it’s just tough. Kirk is just an awesome coach. He gets the kids out and they’re hard to beat. This is our last chance, because next year is the new conference.”