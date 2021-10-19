Hart lost all three of its matches Monday night at the Kent City Quad. The Pirates fell to NorthPointe Christian, Kent City and Ludington, all in two games.
Coach Amanda Van Sickle said Hart's best performance came in the final match of the night against Ludington. The first of those two games went to extra points before the Pirates lost 27-25, 25-13.
Kloe Klotz led Hart (15-19-4) on defense with 19 digs. Audrey Aerts had 16 digs, and Mariana VanAgtmael added 15. Addi Hovey spearheaded the offense with 15 kills. Finley Kistler posted 22 assists.