KINGSLEY — Hart went 2-2 Saturday at the Kingsley Tournament, losing a tough match to Traverse City Christian in the semifinals of bracket play.
The Pirates went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Grand Traverse Academy and Kalkaska and losing a match to the host Stags. The TCC loss was by a close margin of 25-19, 25-21.
Kloe Klotz led Hart and was named to the all-tournament team with her solid performance of 18 kills, 20 digs and five aces. Mya Chickering had a great day at the service line with 10 aces and added 13 kills. Addi Hovey also had 13 kills, and Audrey Aerts had nine aces. Morland Gamble chipped in 18 digs and Finley Kistler passed out 43 assists.