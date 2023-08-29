CARSON CITY — Hart’s volleyball team picked up a five-set non-conference victory against Carson City-Crystal Monday evening in Carson City, 15-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-3.
Pirates coach Amanda Van Sickle was happy with the junior varsity team that cheered on their varsity counterparts in the match. Hart improved to 5-1 with the victory.
Abby Hicks had 10 kills to go with three aces and seven digs. Alayna Shiller had eight digs. Annie Bitely contributed two aces and a dig. Breslyn Porter also had eight digs. Brynn Russell had two kills and three blocks. Gabby Schmieding had five aces, six kills and five digs. Grace Gamble and two aces and a dig. Kelsey Copenhaver had four aces, 12 assists, eight kills and nine digs. Laura Bitley had three digs. Mary Klotz added nine assists and a dig. Rayeh Helenhouse had two aces, an assist, a kills and a dig. Reese Smith had nine kills and five digs.